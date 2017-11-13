Avika Gor finds cartoons educative

Avika Gor, who plays a law student in “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani”, is in favour of children watching cartoons as she finds them educative. “Children should be permitted to watch cartoons for half an hour or one hour a day. It helps to learn different words, objects and their meanings. Also, cartoons can improve overall cognitive knowledge among us. Cartoons help us to be healthy and prepare us to take up things easily. It helps in improving vocabulary and learn new languages. For instance, kids who don’t have English as their first language, learn English easily by watching these cartoon films as compared to their teacher and books,” Avika said.

She feels that cartoons give a “safe satisfying entertainment” as compared to other shows which might be “violent or stressful drama”. “I loved watching ‘Shin-chan’. Now also, I enjoy it,” said the actress, 20.