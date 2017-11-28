‘Avengers: Infinity War’ will be finale of sorts

Los Angeles: The fourth “Avengers” movie will be a key inflection point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to producer Kevin Feige.

In an interview to Vanity Fair, Feige said that “Avengers: Infinity War”, due in May 2018, will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films like a finale”, reports latimes.com.

Does finale imply a number of dead superheroes?

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” Feige teased.

Feige termed the film “the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008” with the release of the first “Iron Man” movie.

“Avengers: Infinity War” stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which is produced by Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Talking about the work slate, Feige said: “Marvel has got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before – intentionally.”