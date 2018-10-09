Avengers 4: Spoiler Alert! Did Spider-Man survived the snap? These recent pictures of Tom Holland raises speculations

As we all know by now that at the end of Avengers: Infinity War half of the superheroes turned into ashes after Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and Spider-Man was one of them, but it’s still a big mystery about whether all the heroes who turned into ashes are really dead or not. Recently Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, was seen leaving in an airplane from Atlanta, raises questions about the characters fate in Avengers 4. Atlanta, Georgia is the city where the reshoots of the Avengers 4 are taking place and many other actors from MCU like Chris Hemsworth and more recently Chris Evans have actually finished shooting.

ok here’s a pic of tom holland since a lot of y’all have asked 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6ZMzm1NaAb — em misses bts (@goldenclosetboy) October 6, 2018



Thanos snapping his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Infinity War is one of the biggest twists ever. Spidey’s death was really sad because we saw him die in his mentor Tony Stark AKA Irom-Man’s arms telling, “I don’t feel so good, I don’t want to die.” These days Marvel Studios has been trying to keep the reshoots secret but fans have spotted Tom Holland in an airplane leaving from Atlanta to New York.

We don’t know what we see in Avengers 4 yet but speculations are there will be a lot of time travel because we saw all the Avengers in their Avengers movie costume. Which makes us think whether we will see the battle of New York once again or not. Then there is the quantum realm. Which are mostly teased and shown in the Ant-Man movies, the quantum realm was vastly explored in the sequel of Ant-Man which was Ant-Man and the Wasp in which it was shown that quantum realm is a microscopic world where Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne and the original Wasp was lost. She was brought back in Ant-Man and the Wasp, only to be disintegrated along with her daughter and husband as Thanos snapped his fingers half a world away in Wakanda.

The quantum realm is a microscopic world that is said to exist between the space between the atoms that make up the universe. The thing that makes the quantum realm important is that the usual rules of time and space do not matter in it. Paul Rudd the actor who plays Ant-Man AKA Scott Lang was also seen with Captain America and Iron Man in the sets of Avengers 4. And please don’t forget that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is also speculated to make her appearance in the upcoming untitled Avengers movie, Captain Marvel’s solo movie however will come few months ahead of Avengers 4 and we are sure fans will go to watch it for the end credit scenes only to know something about Avengers 4

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.