Avengers 4: Frank Grillo says Crossbones will feature in upcoming Avengers movie

by PTI
written by PTI
Los Angeles: Actor Frank Grillo says his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones will make an appearance in the upcoming “Avengers 4”. In an interview with UFC Unfiltered podcast, the 53-year-old actor said the character will make appearance via a flashback scene in the film.  “He (Crossbones) makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a flashback. And I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie…because I’m 117 years old,” Grillo said. Crossbones first appeared in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and later briefly appeared in 2016 blockbuster “Captain America: Civil War”.

