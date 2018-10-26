‘Auzaar’ Reloaded! Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares Salman Khan’s pic of the night

On the occasion of Aayush Sharma’s birthday, Shilpa Shetty was seen in a fun mood with her co-stars of many films which also included close friend Salman Khan. The actress recently shared pictures of Salman Khan enacting the pose of their late 90s film, Auzaar.

Shilpa shared this moment with a caption, “The pic of the night.. @beingsalmankhan trying to do a poster shot for #Auzaar reloaded 🤪@rameshtaurani (the producer) ..shot by the same photographer who shot the “Posters” of the movie then @avigowariker .. We all here #stillfriends 20 years later. 😇Some things can’t be planned .. just happen .🙌🏼Missed u @sanjaykapoor2500”

This picture is indeed the pic of the night. After all, Salman Khan’s poses have always been a signature style to remember. Apart from that, Shilpa also shared pictures with birthday boy Aayush and another actors like Varun Dhawan.

Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Auzaar was released in 1997. The film was directed by Sohail Khan.