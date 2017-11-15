Audience will see me in different avatar in ‘Raazi’: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is playing the main lead in Meghna Gulzar’s “Raazi”, says the audience will see her in a completely different avatar in the film.

“I think in ‘Raazi’ audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because ‘Raazi’ as a film is very different.

“Its the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it,” said Alia on the sidelines of the second edition of Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had come together to recreate the magic of Romeo and Juliet at the awards night to spread the message of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn’t value #SwachhIndia.’

The short clip which is a part of the clean India initiative has been released by the actors on Twitter and hopes to drive home an important point – “If we don’t litter abroad then why do we litter in India”.

Talking about the initiative, Alia said, “Who doesn’t want a clean India. Definitely, it’s a very important campaign and we added some humour to it so that people can also get entertained but the point is ‘Badlega scene Jab India hoga clean”.

When asked whether she likes to be stylish, Alia said, “Obviously..I really like to stay stylish. I think it has become necessary to be stylish.”

Alia’s next film “Raazi” is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s “Calling Sehmat”, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity.

Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass them to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

“Raazi” is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain.

It is scheduled to release on May 11 ,2018.