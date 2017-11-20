Atul Kasbekar: “We don’t have any censorship issue so we can push the envelope more”

Ace fashion photographer-turned-producer, Atul Kasbekar, speaks exclusively to NIKITA WADHAWAN about his new digital ventures and television

Few would see film production as the ideal leap from fashion photography and celebrity management. But celebrated fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar says that it was easier and more prudent for him to be a producer. Though he doesn’t seem to be content with just films, Atul will now be venturing into the digital space and television.

“We are working on a couple of ideas for web-content. One project is a musical which is going into pre-production stage and one is based on a corporate setup. Even a television channel is interested in the corporate story and have asked us to flesh it out more and then they might come on board,” reveal’s Atul.

After his second venture Tumahri sulu starring Vidya Balan released to rave reviews, Atul says that he wants to enjoy the freedom from censorship with web series without a forced sex scenes.

“We don’t have any censorship issue so we can push the envelope more. Although we are not making a controversial series but people on this forum are enjoying the fact that they can use bad language and just insert sex scenes, even if it doesn’t need it. After going through so much of repressed censorship people have just gone berserk with the freedom.”

In his first two ventures (Neerja and Tumhari Sulu) the photographer-turned-producer has cast two big names of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan, respectively. When asked about the star cast of his next web-series Atul says, “We don’t discuss who we cast until the script is ready. We don’t cast someone according to their star status. We never hesitated a second when we thought about casting Manav Kaul opposite Vidya Balan, his talent was enough for us.”

For someone who has mastered the art of photography, wasn’t being a director a more easier choice? “I can become a director, but I don’t want to because the people I know who are good at it, have spent a considerable amount of time learning the art of direction. I feel a person should have in-depth knowledge about a thing that they will be spending two-three years of their life making.”