Athiya Shetty to fight water crisis

It has been a while since we have seen actress Athiya Shetty in the limelight. After a disappointing debut in ‘Hero’, the actress did manage to hit a home run in the multi-starrer ‘Mubarakan’. So, Athiya has decided to give back to the community by helping the villgaers of Tambaram (a village near Chennai) with clean drinking water.

“I got to know about it via my friend, who works with a different NGO in the south. I asked my team to get in touch with someone and managed to work this out. For most of us, it’s hard to imagine being thirsty and not being able to have clean drinking water. But one in ten people around the world don’t have that luxury. In many developing countries, women and girls have to walk long hours every day just to collect water for their families,” informs Athiya.

Joining Athiya is her mother Mana Shetty and they are constantly at work to create awareness of the issue within their social circle. They have also donated money and dedicated a team to mind the work happening for cause.