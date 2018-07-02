At 45, Heidi Klum poses topless for photoshoot, and aces it!

At the age of 45, Heidi Klum is an ageless beauty. Unafraid to bare it all, the gorgeous supermodel recently posed topless for a photo shoot. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went nude for the cover of the 25th anniversary Swimsuit double issue of Ocean Drive.

Klum posed shirtless, wrapping her arms around her breasts. She wore only a pair of printed bikini bottoms while her hair was styled in effortless waves.

She insisted that she’s very comfortable with her genetically blessed physique, reports Fox News. The German model explained that there is no “time frame” for wearing or doing a certain thing in life.

She grew up in with her parents in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany in “a very free environment,” she told Fox News. The mother of four said, “We’d go to nude beaches. We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans.”

While some may expect the “Project Runway” judge and executive producer to slow down, Klum is happy to embrace her aging and is interested in building up awareness on body positivity.

She recently posted a nude photograph of herself on Instagram. Klum is seen standing in her hotel room at the Ocean Resort Casino during sunset while looking down at Atlantic City.