Assam girl Manashi Sahariah wins ‘The Voice India Kids 2’, coach Palak Muchhal over the moon

Mumbai: Assam girl Manashi Sahariah has become the winner of the Voice India Kids season 2 on Sunday. At the grand finale, she competed with Shruti Goswami, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntas Kaur, Nilanjana Roy and Mohammad Fazil. Shruti Goswami was the second runner up, while Nilanjana was the first runner up. Manashi Sahariah, coached by Palak Muchhal, was awarded the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. The runners up received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, and all the top six finalists won gift hampers from Cadbury.

Manashi, who is 11 year old, said, “Firstly I would like to thank the people of my village who always believed in my talent and supported my dreams. Having said that, I am truly blessed to have mentored under the guidance of Coach Palak because not only did she invest time and energy in me, she truly inspired me in my journey. The Voice India Kids has given me a reason to believe that talent finds its due platform. I have gained a lot on from this stage – friendship, love, respect and a teacher whom I will always treasure.”

Palak in a statement shared, “I am over the moon! Manashi has grown exponentially through the show right from the Blind Auditions to the Live round. Her journey was truly exceptional and has ability to inspire millions. I am extremely proud of her for winning this title and I wish her all the very best for a melodious future. Having said that, each child who participated in The Voice Kids is a winner because it takes a lot of courage and confidence to pursue your passion and all these kids are exceptionally talented. The show has in its true sense raised the bar in the singing reality genre.”

Coach Shaan said, “Manashi was probably not much trained and her voice is raw when compared with the rest but she has a lot of potential. She is fantastic performer, great singer and she has the passion to be successful”.

About Manashi Sahariah

Manashi hails from the small district of Assam. She is singing from the age of three. As she belongs to a small district, she found it hard to find a trainer at her village. She trained herself be seeing her mother singing, and learnt by watching Hindi videos online. Manashi’s village folks came together to organise funds so they she could get the opportunity to travel to Mumbai and participate in the show. And their efforts have borne fruit. She will soon reach the village with the trophy and cash prize.

The Voice India Kids 2 was launched in November 2017. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan and Palak and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.