Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wants to explore

The popularity of “Bareilly Ki Barfi” surprised Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari but the director does not want the baggage of its success to overshadow her future work. Ashwiny, whose first film “Nil Battey Sannata” (2016) also received a great response from the audience, has already moved on to her next project, based on kabaddi.

Though the director remains tight-lipped about the yet- untitled film, she is certain about not approaching it with any kind of baggage. “I have never done that. When ‘Nil Battey…’ happened people thought I would make a women-oriented film again but ‘Bareilly…’ happened. Similarly, I am trying to explore and challenge myself with different kinds of ideas, which even the audience will enjoy watching,” she said.

While it is hard to tell how the audience will respond to a particular story, Ashwiny believes a director can gauge where a film is going in the first week of the shoot. “Most of the times, in your first week of the film’s shooting, when the rushes come in and you see it at the edit table, you already know ‘aap kitne paani may ho’ (where your film is heading). In your first week, it becomes clear,” says Ashwiny.