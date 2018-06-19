Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’ shoot to begin in November

Mumbai, Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will begin filming his next period drama “Panipat” in November.”Prep is on across all fronts. Filming begins in November. Excited,” Gowariker tweeted. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. Gowariker also cleared the air on rumours around the movie.”Kiran Deohans was never considered for the cinematography of ‘Panipat’. My director of photography is C.K. Muraleedharan.”

Excited!! @duttsanjay @arjunk26 @kritisanon @RohitShelatkar — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 18, 2018



“Panipat” will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

History has always been Ashutosh Gowariker’s forte, and we can’t wait for him to give us the cinematic experience of witnessing the 18th-century era and the majestic battlefield on the big screen. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.