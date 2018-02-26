Ashutosh Gowariker ropes Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hindi remake of Marathi film ‘Aapla Manus’?
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is planning to remake Marathi film ‘Aapla Manus’ in Hindi and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing the lead role in the film, according to reports. Mumbai Mirror report suggests that, Kareena has had a few meetings with Ashutosh, and he is onboard to finalise her.
Marathi film ‘Aapla Manus’ featured Nana Patekar, Iravati Harshe and Sumeet Raghavan in a lead role. The film helmed by Satish Rajwade and was produced by Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, the actress will give Giwariker a nod once the co-star and the script are finalised.
Post pregnancy Kareena is making her Bollywood comeback with ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. While talking with Pinkvilla, Kareena’s said that, “Yeah! It is my wedding in the movie and it will be different. Rhea is going to style me. It will be stylish. And with Sonam – the fashionista in the movie, I surely cannot wear my jeans and t-shirt. Or you never know, I may convince her to come out of her ball gowns and wear jeans and t-shirt. You’ll should wait and watch (laughs).”
‘Veerey Di Wedding’ helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra. The film is all set to release on June 1, 2018.