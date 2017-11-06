Ashok Kumar-Madhubala, Saif-Karisma: When Bollywood heroes romanced their real life sister-in-laws

Bollywood has evolved throughout the ages. It defines fairytale romance and we love to watch it. We have seen many iconic on-screen pairs who created magic on silver screen with their superb chemistry. These lovable couples were adored by the group of onlookers. But did you know that many of these stunning jodis were related to each other in real life as well. Related doesn’t mean real life couples. Here, we are talking about actors who romanced with their real life sister-in-law’s onscreen and left a lasting impression with their chemistry and performances. Many of the actors romanced with each other on silver screen before they became relatives in real life.

Take a look at these jodis!

Ashok Kumar-Madhubala (Mahal & Howrah Bridge)

Indian cinema’s most beautiful actress, Madhubala tied the knot with Kishore Kumar, the younger brother of Ashok Kumar. Madhubala and Ashok Kumar shared the screen space in Kamal Amrohi’s mega hit, ‘Mahal’. The on-screen jodi of Ashok and his sister-in-law Madhubala was appreciated and they re-created their magic in Shakti Samanta’s ‘Howrah Bridge’.

Raj Kapoor-Geeta Bali (Bawre Nain)

We all witnessed the sizzling chemistry of Raj Kapoor and Geeta Bali for the first time on silver screen in Kidar Sharma’s ‘Bawre Nain’. This movie was Geeta Bali’s gateway to stardom. She later became Raj Kapoor’s bhabhi when she tied the knot with his younger brother, Shammi Kapoor in 1955.

Randhir Kapoor-Neetu Singh

The most beautiful lady, Neetu Singh, did a lot of films with her husband, Rishi Kapoor and they were considered one of the most romantic jodis of Bollywood ever before she became Neetu Kapoor, she starred in a few movies with Rishi’s elder brother, Randhir Kapoor. In fact, her debut film, Rikshawala was opposite Randhir.

Ajay Devgn-Rani Mukherji (Chori Chori & LOC: Kargil)

Despite the fact that Rani is an awesome performer, yet how might you manufacture such a decent science with your cousin sister’s better half? They both coupled-up for two motion pictures and both were profoundly valued by the fans and in addition the gathering of people. We all know that Rani and Kajol are first cousins. Kajol’s husband romanced Rani in comedy film ‘Chori Chori’ and JP Dutta’s ‘LOC-Kargil’. Though their chemistry was loved by all, but both the movies bombed at the box-office.

Uday Chopra-Rani Mukerji (Mujhse Dosti Karoge!)

We all know that Rani Mukerji is now Mrs. Aditya Chopra. But years ago, in 2002, Rani Mukerji was romantically paired opposite her now devar, Uday Chopra in ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’. The movie wasn’t a very big hit, but we loved them in one frame on the silver screen. Although Uday doesn’t get married to Rani in the end, but we love them in the song Sawali Si Ek Ladki.

Rajesh Khanna-Simple Kapadia (Anurodh)

Superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna launched his wife Dimple Kapadia’s younger sister, Simpl Kapadia in the movie ‘Anurodh’. To ensure the success of the film, he starred in the movie himself. He desperately wanted this Shakti Samanta directed film to be a box-office hit. The movie turned out to be a big flop as their chemistry didn’t create any magic!

Saif Ali Khan – Karisma Kapoor (Hum Saath Saath Hain)

Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor are one of the iconic real couples of Bollywood. In 1999, Saif romanced his now saali Karisma Kapoor in Rajshri Production’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’. Their chemistry in this family drama was loved by both the audience and critics. And now after 18 years of this movie, Saif is happily married to Karisma’s darling sister, Bebo with a cute son Taimur.

Anil Kapoor – Sridevi (Mr. India, Lamhe, Judaai)

This jodi is regarded as one of the blockbuster jodis of all time. They romanced each other in almost 14 film, the first being superhit film ‘Mr India’. Their sizzling chemistry in films like ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Judaai’ was much loved by the audience. They did a lot of films together, before Sridevi become Anil Kapoor’s bhabhi after marrying his elder brother, Boney Kapoor.

Naseeruddin Shah-Supriya Pathak (Masoom)

One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah romanced his sister-in-law Supriya Pathak in ‘Masoom’. They also shared the screen in films like ‘Bazaar’ and ‘Mirch Masala’. But when they did their first film together, Naseeruddin was not married to Supriya’s elder sister, Ratna Pathal.