As Aditya Roy Kapur joins injured list, time for ‘Kalank’ makers to consider renaming film?

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project ‘Kalank’ is an anticipated blockbuster in the coming year. But it seems like the movie is going a bit hard on its cast members. After Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, it’s actor Aditya Roy Kapur who has injured himself on the sets.

As per sources, the actor was shooting an action sequence, when he slipped and suffered an injury. He is under medical care since then.

“Shooting for Kalank was happening in the Film City [Mumbai] and Aditya, while shooting an intense action scene, somehow lost his grip and slipped. He hurt his jaw and broke a tooth, and was immediately taken to the hospital. The doctor has suggested that he rest for at least six to seven days. Depending on how soon he recovers, it will be decided when he can resume shooting,” says the source.

Kalank, is based around a period drama that is being helmed by Abhishek Varman, and also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu, among others.

Earlier, it was reported that filmmaker Karan Johar created a set worth ₹15 crore in Film City for the movie, which is expected to release on April 19 next year.

Right now, shooting for the film is stalled due to Aditya’s accident and also, the heavy rainfall seems to have made things worse. “Something is wrong, as one after another, actors of the film are meeting with accidents since the shoot began [in April this year]. Given the back-to-back incidents, the makers have decided to take extra precaution on the sets,” says the source, adding that Sanjay Dutt seems to be making the most of this free time by going for a short family vacation to Singapore.