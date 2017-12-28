As 2017 comes to an end, we look at the magazine covers that left us spellbound

Tiger Shroff – GQ (May issue)

Tiger Shroff just made the May heat even hotter as he set the temperature soaring on the cover of GQ magazine. Baring it all the actor flaunted his six-pack abs on the cover shot. Wearing a light beard and his wet curly locks, it looks like Tiger just got out of a swim in this shot. With a sunny sky and the blue beach in the backdrop of the picture, Tiger looked hot. GQ Magazine named the issue- “Tiger burning bright”. It was definitely one of the best covers of the year.

Farhan Akhtar – HT Brunch (September issue)

A bare-chested Farhan Akhtar turns up the heat on HT Brunch cover. Not only is Farhan Akhtar looking absolutely alluring, the multi-talented actor also serves as a fitness icon with his toned muscles. He drops all his clothes and wears just a towel with boots, with a coffee mug in hand. “Fat-free at 43” is what HT Brunch declares, as Farhan Akhtar flaunts his abs on their cover. A towel-clad Farhan Akhtar is seen owning up to the space exhibiting his perfectly crafted body.

Shraddha Kapoor – Femina (December issue)

Shraddha Kapoor has always come off as a bubbly, energetic and gorgeous woman. However, she also reveals her sizzling side from time to time and she has done so yet again. Clad in a dark grey dress cut off at the thighs and with a long trail, the actress appears sitting on the couch. In the December edition of Femina magazine, Shraddha can be seen looking extremely hot on its cover. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress can be seen raising the temperature in a sexy avatar.

Jacqueline Fernandez – Elle (November issue)

After enthralling the audience with her performance in Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez owns the cover of the leading magazine for its wedding special November 2017 issue. Jacqueline looks undoubtedly stunning in the chic bride style as she poses for a leading magazine cover. Taking eyes off this curvaceous beauty is far from easy as she sizzles in the photoshoot.

Alia Bhatt – Vogue (February issue)

Alia graced the February issue of Vogue and the actress looked stunning. Donning a denim jacket and sporting curly hair, Alia looked every bit chic on the cover of the fashion magazine. Alia had the perfect uber cool chick look.

Ranveer Singh – GQ (November issue)

India’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh looks red hot as he strikes a pose on an all red cover of the November issue of GQ. Ranveer is seen wearing a red crew neck t-shirt with a red jacket and pair of red trousers, he further added red shoes to complete the look. His signature beard, a sleek hairdo and a classic watch gave finishing touches to his look. This issue is titled “Ranveer Revealed”

Deepika Padukone – Maxim (June issue)

Deepika topped the ‘Hot 100 list of 2017′. She is one actress who has made millions swoon over her beauty for years now. The actress’ hot avatar has often left guys drooling! Dressed in an all white outfit, Deepika looks extremely hot! Red lips, black stilettos and the wet hair look add to her sexiness!

Aamir Khan – GQ (October issue)

Post Dangal’s character Aamir went under remarkable transformation and looked at his best. Mr. Perfectionist looks dapper on the October cover of GQ magazine. Winning the ‘Creative Maverick’ tag. Nobody could fit the tag better than Aamir himself. Aamir looks sharp in a black shirt and trousers with a vest and tie. The tagline reads, “I’m an optimist and believe that everyone can make a difference. I may not succeed but I want to try.”

These stunning covers of 2017 left us stunned and we cannot wait for 2018 to give us more such visual treats!