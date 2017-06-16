Arunabh Kumar: I am stepping down from the post of TVF CEO

The Viral fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar has stepped down from his post after allegations on him of sexual harassment. He posted an open letter on Twitter , Mr Kumar said: “In the wake of the recent personal attacks, what really breaks me is the blemish on the brand’s true promise. I have therefore taken the decision to step down as the CEO of TVF.”

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017



Arunabh Kumar, however, said he will be available as a mentor for the content team “as they continue to deliver the stories you love us for.”In Arnuabh absence Dhawal Gusain will be the news CEO, Dhawal Gusain has been with TVF since 2015 as the COO of the firm. With over a decade of industry experience, Dhawal has been in leadership and management roles across various sectors and geographies.

Dhawal holds a MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B-Tech from IIT Kharagpur. TVF founder Kumar was recently granted anticipatory bail after a sexual harassment case was filed against him by a former employee of the company.

Talking about Arunabh Kumar, former employee of the company made charges against Arunabh for sexual harassment and Ex CEO of TVF was booked under sections 354A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by indecent words, gesture or acts) of Indian Penal Code.