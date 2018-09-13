Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati, Arbaaz Khan attends puja along with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and other celebs; see pics

Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati, Arbaaz Khan attends puja along with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and other celebs; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 13, 2018 07:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita welcomed Ganpati at her home on Thursday morning. The puja was attended by Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arbaaz Khan. But one member who grabbed everyone’s attention was Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz and Giorgia posed for the paparazzi together outside Arpita’s home. Giorgia was dressed in a powder blue lehenga set and looked beautiful. She was all smiles for the cameras. Meanwhile, other members of the Khan family like Salman, Salma Khan, Seema and others gave the puja a miss. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma, whom Salman is launching in Bollywood with Loveratri, was also not there.

Salim Khan. Photo by Viral Bhayani


Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dabboo Ratnani with family. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan with daddy Salim Khan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Helen. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amrita Arora with family.Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dino Morea. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Thackeray. Photo by Viral Bhayani

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK