Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati, Arbaaz Khan attends puja along with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and other celebs; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita welcomed Ganpati at her home on Thursday morning. The puja was attended by Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arbaaz Khan. But one member who grabbed everyone’s attention was Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz and Giorgia posed for the paparazzi together outside Arpita’s home. Giorgia was dressed in a powder blue lehenga set and looked beautiful. She was all smiles for the cameras. Meanwhile, other members of the Khan family like Salman, Salma Khan, Seema and others gave the puja a miss. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma, whom Salman is launching in Bollywood with Loveratri, was also not there.



