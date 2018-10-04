Arpita Khan gets annoyed with husband Aayush Sharma at screening of LoveYatri; read to know why

Aayush Sharma is making his Bollywood debut with LoveYatri and yesterday screening was held for friends and family. And almost entire Bollywood was present for the screening, but one video which went viral from the screening was Aayush Sharma pulling his wife Arpita’s cheek in front of paparazzis. Well, that seems to be the cutest thing Aayush did with Arpita, but she was annoyed with his action. And she asked him to stop.

In the video, the duo poses for the camera just like a happy couple and instantly Aayush starts pulling Arpita’s cheeks which makes her uncomfortable and she tells him to stop. Then the couple walks off, while Arpita exchanges a few more words with Aayush.



View this post on Instagram Chubby cheeks ❤️ #arpitakhansharma #aayushsharma ay#loveyatri screening @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 3, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

After the video was posted on social media, netizens started trolling Aayush for his action.

In his first film, Aayush is paired with another newcomer, Warina Hussain. The film, which has been produced by Salman Khan, is set against the backdrop of the festival of Navratri and is a romantic drama.