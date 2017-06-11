Arpit Ranka ready to play a father to a teenager

Actor Arpit Ranka, known for his role as Duryodhana in magnum opus “Mahabharat”, says he is open to play the role of father of a teenager too if the script demands that.

“A good actor can play any character — be it of any age or of any life stage. Gone are the days when playing a father meant you can’t play a romantic role anymore,” said Arpit, who became a father himself last year. “In fact, for my upcoming series, I am playing a person with two very different aspects. A person who is very aggressive and negative to the outside world, but who is very affectionate, emotional and protective of his child. So, yes, if a good role demands it, I would be happy to play any character,” he added.

Arpit also says that becoming a father is a great feeling. “Becoming a father for the first time is always a great feeling. At a professional level, things haven’t changed much but on an emotional level, yes, they have. I see part of me in my kid, a part of my wife in my kid too, and it is a fascinating feeling to be protective, to want to groom and give your best to that part,” he said.