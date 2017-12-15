Armed Forces Flag Day awareness campaign: Defence Minister Sitharaman praises Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently expressed her “gratitude” to the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan “for supporting the Armed Forces Flag Day awareness campaign.” The Defence Ministry celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day every year to pay tribute to personnel of the Indian Armed forces.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan too lent his support to the soldiers of India and expressed his gratitude to the forces.

Acknowledging the actor’s support, Sitharaman sent a heartfelt note to the actor, reading, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for supporting the Armed Forces Flag Day awareness campaign and spreading the message to your widespread audience. Thank you, best of luck for the future.”

Soon after reading the note, the elated 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter, writing, “Thank u Ma’m @nsitharaman for the opportunity. This is the least we can do for our Armed Forces. Will convey ur msg to the whole team. Jai Hind.”

Thank u Ma’m @nsitharaman for the opportunity. This is the least we can do for our Armed Forces.Will convey ur msg to the whole team. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/0Wq3RsEja8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2017

The ‘Raees’ star along with his team had not only spoken about the sacrifices made by soldiers, but also the contribution of the armed forces in the well being of the country. The actor expressed his support by sharing a picture of his team and himself standing together paying their respect for the Armed forces.

To commemorate the week from December 1 to 7, the Indian Cricket team wore the Indian Armed Forces badges during the third test match against Sri Lanka. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, too, thanked the forces for their sacrifices in the line of duty.