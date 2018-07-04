Armaan feels touched to perform for blind kids

Bollywood singer-composer Armaan Malik, who performed live for visually challenged students at an event here, says music is meant to be felt by all senses. The concert at the “Happy Home and School For the Blind” on Tuesday, was based on the theme “Kaano Se Dekho Aur Dilo Se Suno”, and marked the celebration of Radio City’s 17th anniversary.

The concert witnessed 200 visually impaired children grooving to Armaan’s tunes, followed by a performance by the children at school.

Armaan said in a statement: “Music is meant to be felt through all senses and it touches the soul of the listeners.

“The whole concept of GIGCity and ‘Kaano se Dekho, Dil se Suno concert’ is for the audience to hear and feel the beauty of music. It’s a great initiative. I’m glad that I have performed for these amazing kids and blessed to get to the opportunity touch their littler hearts through my songs,” he added.

The event was hosted by RJ Salil and RJ Archana.