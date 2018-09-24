Arjun Reddy Remake: After Tara Sutaria’s exit, Kiara Advani is the new leading lady of Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor has been pretty busy with the promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and prepping for his next, Arjun Reddy remake. Arjun Reddy, which was supposed to go on floor in August, reportedly got delayed but the reasons were unknown. Recently, Shahid clarified that the director wanted him to grow his beard more to get the proper look for the film. But, the film faced another hurdle when the lead actress Tara Sutaria had back out from the project. Now, we hear that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the project.

The hunt for the new leading was on and several names had popped up. While the rumours mills suggested several names, it seems like the film has landed in Kiara Advani’s kitty. According to the sources, Kiara Advani has been reportedly roped in to replace Tara Sutaria in Shahid Kapoor starrer. As Kiara has had a pretty good year with her Netflix film Lust Stories, she has definitely become a breakout star. So, getting her on board seems like the right choice.

Tara Sutaria had to back out of the project due to the contract with Dharma Productions for Student Of The Year 2. As the film was supposed to release in November this year, it would have been her first film and she could have gone ahead with the second film. But, SOTY 2 has been pushed for next year and her contract with Dharma states that SOTY 2 will be her first film and no other film can be released before that. Therefore, Tara had to part ways from the film.

Sandeep Vanga, who directed the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will also be directing its Hindi remake. Produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani, the original film starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in leading roles.