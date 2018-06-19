Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShujaatBukhari
#DonaldTrump
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda to auction his Filmfare Award; his reason will leave you stunned

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda to auction his Filmfare Award; his reason will leave you stunned

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 19, 2018 11:39 am
FOLLOW US:

Vijay Deverakonda won many hearts after the super-hit film Arjun Reddy. The actor even went on to receive his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. But the Dwaraka actor recently shard on Twitter as to why he wants to auction his trophy. His reasons left everyone stunned.

The actor means no disrespect for the honour he received by the film fraternity. But he wishes to auction his award in order to donate the money to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also mentioned that he would rather help the state than let the award sit on the shelf.

Check out the tweets below.


We salute Vijay’s efforts for the sake of the welfare of his people and are proud of his decision.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK