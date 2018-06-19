Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda to auction his Filmfare Award; his reason will leave you stunned

Vijay Deverakonda won many hearts after the super-hit film Arjun Reddy. The actor even went on to receive his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. But the Dwaraka actor recently shard on Twitter as to why he wants to auction his trophy. His reasons left everyone stunned.

The actor means no disrespect for the honour he received by the film fraternity. But he wishes to auction his award in order to donate the money to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also mentioned that he would rather help the state than let the award sit on the shelf.

Check out the tweets below.

Ninna Rathri, idi ayyindi.

Best Actor – Filmfare. pic.twitter.com/toAoyuLeN2 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

But For me I won, when I got to do what I wanted. When I got to be an actor. Malli industry respect and dabbulu ichinapudu, gelichinattu anipinchindi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Mummy & Daddy ki sonthillu konnapudu gelichinattu anipinchindi, and once I got these crazy rowdies showering their love and all the respect, gelichinattu anipistundi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Ee award oka bonus. But I’d like to give it away to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. If they accept it, repu velli ichesta. Na intlo shelf meeda undatam Kante nenu puttina ee city ki it’s more useful 🙂 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Roju Twitter lo Chusta, entho mandi help adigithe, @KTRTRS anna CMRF nundi help chestaru. If my first award can be auctioned and money/awareness can be raised towards this, That’ll be an epic 1st award. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

Like always Idi Ela workout avtado kuda naku inka teliyadu 😃 Kani anipinchindi, commit aipoya. Now this is step one into making it successful. Let’s do this 🙂 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 17, 2018

We salute Vijay’s efforts for the sake of the welfare of his people and are proud of his decision.