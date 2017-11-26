Arjun Rampal Birthday Special: Endearing pictures of doting ‘Daddy’ with daughters Myra and Mahikaa

Handsome hunk Arjun Rampal turns 45 today. He was recently seen in ‘Daddy’, where he played the role of Don Arjun Gawli, giving one of his best performances. He is a doting daddy in real life, and is quite active with photo sharing on social media. Arjun frequently posts pictures of himself with his wife Mehr Jesia, and two daughters – Myra and Mahikaa.

The actor spends lots of time with his family and combines work and other commitments efficiently. However, Arjun Rampal does not talk about his daughters in public or in front of media. He is a very protective father for his girls.

Many times, he has been snapped with his daughters in Mumbai. The girls are seen having lots of fun with their daddy. Arjun and his daughter Myra and Mahikaa are quite simply adorable, and he is a bona fide family man.

Check out some picture of Arjun Rampal and his daughters, Myra and Mahikaa a delightful bond