Arjun Rampal accused of assaulting youth, actor says allegations ‘untrue’

New Delhi: After the nation woke up to the news of Arjun Rampal assaulting a youth at a five-star hotel here, the actor has come up with a clarification, defying the news. He took to Twitter to state, “Not assaulted anyone.”

“Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan?Man!!Where do people make this news up from?Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews,” he tweeted. For the unversed, as per information, the actor, who was playing the DJ console the hotel last night, was peeved when a photographer tried to click his pictures. He then snatched his camera and threw it towards the audience on the dance floor, injuring Shobit badly.

According to Shobit, “I went for a Saturday night party. Arjun Rampal was playing the DJ console. He suddenly threw a camera towards the audience, which hit me.” “I don’t know why he threw the camera. The incident took place at around 3.30 am. I have complained, but the police have not taken any action. No FIR has been registered till now,” he added.