‘Arjun Patiala’: Sunny Leone to do special role in Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s film

In a recent turn of events, it has been reported that Sunny Leone will essay a special role in Arjun Patiala. The film will bring together Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon together for the first time. As for Sunny, the actress will be seen in a special appearance.

It is a known fact that Sunny’s dance numbers garner immense attention. Whether it was her ‘Laila’ act in Raees or the rustic dance in Baadshaho, the numbers have often become chartbusters. And now this time around, the film will yet again see Sunny grooving to a peppy number. However, we hear that her cameo will not be restricted only to dancing.

She will also play an integral role. Dinesh Vijan described her character as a traditional Punjabi girl in recent reports. If these reports are to believed, Sunny will play the character of a beauty parlor owner Baby Narula. Her character is apparently rescued by the cop played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking on her song, reports have it that she will shoot for the track in the first week of July. It will be filmed in a Mumbai studio and will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. As of now, the look of the actress is yet to be finalized.

Arjun Patiala will also see Kriti Sanon reuniting with her Dilwale co-actor Varun Sharma. While the actress will play the character of a news-hungry reporter who owns a TV channel, Varun essays the role of the sarcastic Onida Singh. It also stars Zeeshan Qadri in an integral role. The film, directed by Rohit Jugraj, is slated to release on September 13.