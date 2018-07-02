Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother threatens, bribes, commands him to marry soon; here’s his reply

‘Ishaqzaade’ star Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday and thanked his fans for their wishes where he shared an interesting gift which he received. Arjun on Instagram shared a photo of the gift which his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor gave him. “To Arjun Kapoor, with love dadi. Jaldi Shaadi Karo (Get married soon). From Mrs Nirmal Kapoor.” Arjun captioned the photo, “When ur Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & command all rolled into one !!! @nirmalkapoorbombay #bossgrandma”

And now, responding to his grandmother’s request and threat, the actor said, “I believe in the institution of marriage. I will share the news with you all when it happens.” “Recently, there were two marriages in the family. Let my sister Anshula get married, then there is Rhea and Janhvi and Khushi. There is time for me,” Arjun further added.

Meanwhile, as of now, Arjun is looking forward to the release of Janhvi’s debut movie ‘Dhadak’ which will release on July 20. “The kind of love Janhvi has got from the trailer of ‘Dhadak’, hope that continues after the release of the film. She is someone who is passionate and wants to entertain the audience through her work. She wants to do good work. I hope she outdoes the expectations that have been bestowed on her from Dhadak.”

He also said, “People are liking the texture of the film and the credit should go first to the makers. They are two well brought up kids and when you are well brought you can see the kind of upbringing you have had from the way you conduct yourself in front of everyone. He is very energetic and talented boy.”