Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother finally finds a perfect bride for him!

Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother finally finds a perfect bride for him!

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 18, 2018 06:38 pm
FOLLOW US:

India's Most Wanted, India's Most Wanted Movie, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in India's Most Wanted, India's Most Wanted first look

The recently released trailer of Namaste England has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters. The trailer has not just hooked the audience but has also captivated Arjun’s grandmother. After watching the Namaste England trailer, Arjun’s grandmother has found a perfect bride for her grandson and its none other than his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun’s grandmom has liked her the actor’s on-screen chemistry with Parineeti so much, she thinks that they should get hitched in real life, too. While talking about the same, Arjun shares, “After watching Namaste England’s trailer, dadi said that out of all my co-stars, I look best on screen with Parineeti. She thinks that Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well.”


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK