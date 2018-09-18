Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother finally finds a perfect bride for him!

The recently released trailer of Namaste England has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters. The trailer has not just hooked the audience but has also captivated Arjun’s grandmother. After watching the Namaste England trailer, Arjun’s grandmother has found a perfect bride for her grandson and its none other than his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun’s grandmom has liked her the actor’s on-screen chemistry with Parineeti so much, she thinks that they should get hitched in real life, too. While talking about the same, Arjun shares, “After watching Namaste England’s trailer, dadi said that out of all my co-stars, I look best on screen with Parineeti. She thinks that Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well.”