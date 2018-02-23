Arjun Kapoor welcomes sister-in-law Antara Motiwala to the family; post a beautiful message for her
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has welcomed his sister-in-law Antara Motiwala to the family. He says he will make sure that her husband and his brother Mohit Marwah will keep her happy. Mohit got married to Motiwala in UAE earlier this week.
“Welcome to the family Antara Motiwala! First, you were my friend then stylist and now you are officially part of La Familia! Mohit Marwah will make sure you stay smiling just like in this picture and you can always rely on me to make sure he makes sure,” Arjun captioned an image from the wedding.
The grand wedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, Arjun will next be seen with actress Parineeti Chopra in the film “Namastey England”.
