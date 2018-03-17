Arjun Kapoor shares this funny tale of 3 generations with papa Boney Kapoor

With many stars taking a fancy to Boomerang, our Gen Y stars seem to be addicted to it the most! And why wouldn’t they be? It is the trend of the current generation. Their love for social media and Instagram continue to intrigue us with stories. And in this matter, we would like to give full marks to our entertainer Arjun Kapoor. He decided to put a smile on his fans’ faces with his latest Instagram story.

And we must say he has succeeded in it quite a bit! Arjun decided to create a boomerang during a bonding session with his father Boney Kapoor. What makes it interesting? Well, as the actor explained in his story, this video features three different generations. Starting with Boney Kapoor who is in his 60s, Kunal Rawal who is in his 30s and Jahaan Kapoor who is merely 12, Arjun decided to capture the trio for his latest story.

While Boney Kapoor looked like he was relaxing peacefully, it was Kunal and Jahaan who added the fun element in this video. For the uninitiated, popular designer Kunal Rawal is one of Arjun Kapoor’s best friends from the industry. As for Jahaan Kapoor, he is the teenage son of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and is Arjun’s cousin.

Considering the sorrow that plagued the Kapoor family just a few weeks ago, this fun video was a refreshing change. Well slowly the family seems to be recouping from the loss and it is definitely a happy moment for fans to see the Kapoors taking a step ahead towards moving on.

On the other hand, speaking of the work commitments of Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be seen in two films with Parineeti Chopra. While he has already wrapped Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he is currently shooting for Namastey England. On the other hand, he has also signed the historical drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.