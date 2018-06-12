Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak trailer with a lovely message on Instagram; check it

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film Dhadak’s trailer released on Monday and it is getting good response on social media. But recently, Janhvi’s stepbrother Arjun Kapoor also gave his reaction on the Dhadak trailer which will make you feel aww.

After the event launch, Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram account, “@janhvikapoor, today starts a new and a beautiful journey! You are amazing and so is @ishaan95 ! Both of you are magical in the #Dhadaktrailer…Only love for you both! All the very best to the whole team….@karanjohar @shashankkhaitan”

In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor too took to her social media account to support Janhvi after the trailer launch. She posted, “My cutie @janhvikapoor’s trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited! My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & @ishaan95! How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them?? Hit it out of the park and how! 20th July, why you so far away? Super duper excited for this one!!”

We must say that Janhvi has got a huge support from her family in her mother’s absence.