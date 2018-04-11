Arjun Kapoor praises Patralekhaa’s on Twitter; writes her honesty will inspire girls

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has rooted for actress Patralekhaa and says her honesty will inspire many girls to continue to battle it out for the love of acting.

Arjun on Wednesday night took to Twitter, where he shared a link to one of Patralekhaa’s interviews in which she has spoken about her career derailing after a bad decision, crisis of confidence, why it’s hard for outsiders and why she had never asked actor Rajkummar Rao, whom she is dating, for career help.

“Hey Patralekhaa, this journey that has been yours can never be taken away from you. You being so honest will inspire many girls to continue to battle it out holding onto their love for acting, just like Rajkummar Rao inspires you and many more out there… I wish you nothing but success,” Arjun wrote.

On the work front, Arjun currently has two films in his kitty — “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Namastey England”, both with actress Parineeti Chopra.