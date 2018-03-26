Arjun Kapoor posts heartfelt message for late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor
New Delhi: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has shared an emotional post on the occasion of his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor’s death anniversary. His mother and Boney Kapoor’s ex-wife succumbed to cancer in 2012 – days before the release of Arjun’s Bollywood debut ‘Ishaqzaade.’ The ‘2 States’ star, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share an old picture with her.
He wrote alongside, “As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys…wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength…” “I don’t know if I’m doing a decent job at it but I’m taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings…can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it…love u forever and beyond…” The 32-year-old has, on various occasions, talked about how much he misses his mother.
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
