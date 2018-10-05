Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England’s theatrical trailer 2 to be out on October 8

Vipul Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and the entire team of Namaste England are set to launch the second theatrical trailer of the film on Monday, 8th October 2018, which would give a glimpse into a different world that the director has created in the film. While the first theatrical trailer of the film was launched a month back, the makers believe that the second trailer will prove to be perfect build-up for the film’s release as it would introduce to the audience to the element of humour and several sub-plots that the film has to offer.

Producer/Director of the film, Vipul Shah confirmed that the second trailer will be out soon and is excited to see how audience reacts to the same. “We are unveiling the second trailer of the film on Monday, 8th October 2018 and that will show a really different side of this film. The audience will be surprised to see that the film has so much to offer in terms of twists and turns. We didn’t show anything in the first trailer deliberately. Now that we are coming out with the second trailer, hopefully people will find it very interesting,” said Shah.

The director further revealed that Namaste England is a very relevant story and since it is difficult to collate the entire premise in a 2-minute trailer, he has decided to release the second trailer of the film. He said, “Namaste England is not a simple love story and it has a lot more to it. In the second trailer, we will showcase something that has not been shown in the first trailer. Even within the love story format, we have tried to do something different. The story itself is ‘Hatke’ and I am sure that the second trailer will get a glimpse to the audience.”

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead, the film is slated to release on 19th October 2018. The movie was initially planned with Akshay Kumar in lead, however due to date issues, director Vipul Shah went ahead to direct the film with Arjun.