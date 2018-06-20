Arjun Kapoor may have hampered Salman Khan’s relation with Boney Kapoor

We all have heard the famous track featuring Arjun Kapoor, “Main toh Superman, Salman ka fan”…but sadly things do not seem to be all sunshine between the Kapoor clan and Salman Khan. After nearly three years of dillydallying, bhai will be teaming up with Boney Kapoor for sequels of Wanted and No Entry.

If reports are to be believed, the strain between the actor and producer have been caused by Arjun Kapoor. Rumours have also suggested that it was the time when Salman’s former sister-in-law Malaika Arora was in an alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

According to reports by Deccan Chronicle, “Salman cannot ignore anyone who tries to break up his family. Arjun definitely poses a hurdle in his otherwise warm relationship with Boney Kapoor,” says a friend of Salman’s.

Only time will tell if both parties wish to keep their personal grudges on the back foot and give their fans a good entertainment package.