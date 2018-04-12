Arjun Kapoor lashes out at website for making derogatory remarks against Janhvi, ‘Shame On You,’ he tweets

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has slammed an entertainment web portal for making derogatory remarks against his stepsister, Janhvi Kapoor.

A website shared clickbaity link of Janhvi’s photographs on Twitter, which were allegedly clicked when she had visited Arjun, along with their father, producer Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi. The portal had posted the article in commenting on the clothes worn by Jahnvi, calling them “sexy” and “revealing” in nature.

A livid Arjun called out the website for its “shameful” gaze on women.

“You know what, f**k you man, f**k you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone’s attention… And it’s shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this, shame on you… This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example… Ashamed by this…” he wrote.

The site has now deleted the tweet.