Arjun Kapoor birthday: Chahu Anil, Parineeti Chopra-Bollywood showers love to ‘baba’ on special day

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor, who turned 33 on June 26, was showered with love, blessings and good health by his Bollywood colleagues. From ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor to his ‘Namaste England’ co-star Parineeti Chopra, stars took to Twitter to wish ‘baba’ Arjun on his special day.

Here’s what they posted:

Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn’t have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here’s to many more on-screen & off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan!! @arjunk26 love you!! pic.twitter.com/LW6pe7EbIc

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2018

Every 365 days I am forced to compliment you. Its too tough aise nahi chalega baba please increase payment. Bday Vday toh chalta rahega aur batao baaki sab kaisa hai @arjunk26 #HappyBirthdayArjun pic.twitter.com/YREXcxEdVS — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 26, 2018

Happy bday to this most wanted munda @arjunk26. Ladka heera hai. Gem of a person. pic.twitter.com/p6SfwZycFx — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 26, 2018

Happy birthday @arjunk26 brother…stay blessed always — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 26, 2018

Badshah: A very happy birthday to you @arjunk26 a guiding figure, an elder brother. This year and of course the yeats to come are going to be. Love you paaji