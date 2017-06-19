Ariana Grande’s pens an emotional moment

Singer Ariana Grande has penned an emotional note thanking her fans for their support to her One Love Manchester benefit concert. The show, which took place on June 4, was organised as a charity event by the “Side To Side” songstress, in wake of the May 22 terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. Grande, 23, shared a lengthy thank you message on Instagram for her fans for ‘wiping her tears away’.

“At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could,” the songstress wrote.

She also shared a video snippet from the show, which was organised to raise funds for the victims. Terror outfit ISIS claimed responsibility of the attack that claimed 22 lives and injured 59. Grande will receive honorary citizenship of Manchester on July 12.