Ariana Grande responds to Pete Davidson’s Manchester bombing joke

Los Angeles: Ariana Grande has responded to the controversy over her fiance Pete Davidson’s joke about the Manchester bombing during her concert last year. The blast at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert on May 22 last year had left 22 dead and hundreds injured. The 25-year-old singer has admitted to suffering from PTSD following the incident.

At a stand-up benefit show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles last year, Davidson had reportedly joked that Grande became famous only after the bombing, adding, “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” Ever since reports of Davidson’s joke resurfaced last week, the 24-year-old comedian has been subject to severe criticism.

Responding to a fan, who had criticised Davidson’s joke, Grande admitted that the entire incident had been “very tough and conflicting” for her.

But she defended her fiance and wrote, “He uses comedy to help people feel better about how f**ked up things in this world are. We all deal with trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago and his intention wasn’t and is never malicious but it was unfortunate.” Following the incident, Davidson’s representative told Metro that for the comedian, “no subject is off limits and that includes jokes about his father and 9/11.” Davidson had lost his father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Grande and Davidson got engaged last month after dating for a few weeks. Grande’s new album ‘Sweetener’ will release on August 17 and includes a song titled ‘Pete’.