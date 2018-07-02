Ariana Grande gets tattoo to honour fiance’s late dad

New York: Singer Ariana Grande has got herself inked to honour the late father of her fiance Pete Davidson. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, got the numbers 8418 inked on the area between her foot and her ankle, commemorating the badge number Pete’s firefighter father Scott Davidson wore, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ariana locked lips with Pete following the inking here.

Pete’s father Scott died while working during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, when Pete was only seven years old. Pete, 24, has the same digits tattooed on his left arm.

It’s not the first tattoo that in their relationship. Earlier this month, Pete got two tattoos honouring Grande — her trademark bunny mask behind his ear and her initials on his thumb.