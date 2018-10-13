Are you PMSing? RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan rants over people dismissing a woman’s opinion as PMS

Time and again women have been the victims of a patriarchal stigma that their opinion over any scenario is associated with the pre-menstrual stress aka PMS. Bollywood’s darling diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken up this myth in her rant video as an RJ for Ishq FM, 104.8 FM.

The Veere Di Wedding actress is hosting a show called “What Women Want.” The video was shared by sister, Karisma Kapoor who was proud about Kareena’s new venture. “Bebo in a fabulous new role ! ??? #sisterlove It’s about time we spoke about #WhatWomenWant,” she wrote sharing the video.

Kareena is following her best friend Karan Johar’s footsteps and entering into the field of radio. Like Karan’s show, Calling Karan. The show is expected to have great information on womanhood and Kareena’s take on the burning issues that stereotype women.