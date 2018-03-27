Are Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde coming together for a show? After Kapil Sharma launched his show

Earlier this week Kapil Sharma launched his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma but his previous team member Sunil Grover is planning something big to challenge Kapil Sharma. Talking about Kapil Sharma his show failed to impress the audience and faced backlash on social media. Kapil has returned on TV after very long time and due to his bad health his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show was off air but there were many things that led to his downfall and his show, his on-air fight with Sunil Grover was major downfall and all his team members left him but later they were back except Sunil Grover.

And now to challenge Kapil, Sunil is cooking something with Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde. Few days back the duo was seen together and shared a selfie together on social media hinting something big to come.

And now just after the premiere episode of Kapil Sharma new show, Shilpa posted an Instagram video, where she has been enacting on the song of Rinku Bhabhi (Sunil Grover) in an avatar of Angoori Bhabhi (Shilpa Shinde). And she captioned it as- ‘Jindagi sirf teen chijo se banti hai Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment, Thnx to Sunil Grover for this Masterpiece‘.