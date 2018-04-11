Are Student Of The Year 2’s debutant Tara Sutaria and Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra more than just friends?

Recently, Karan Johar introduced his upcoming venture ‘Student Of The Year 2’s two leading ladies, of which one is Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and another one is VJ Tara Sutaria. Well, Ananya Pandey has always been grabbing many eyeballs through her regular social media posts, but people hardly know about Tara Sutaria.

For those who don’t know Tara Sutaria is a multi-talented model who has some popular TV works to her credit. Starting her career as a Disney VJ, Tara has ventured into many other platforms besides acting which includes music and dance. Amid her list of talent, you would get surprised after knowing that Tara Sutaria is very close to late veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son, Rohan Mehra who is all set to make his debut with the film, ‘Bazaar’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

Tara and Rohan have always been sharing each others’ pictures on their Instagram account. Interestingly, they have always been praising as well as sharing their so-called friendship love to each other. After seeing their gesture, we can say that Tara and Rohan are perhaps more than friends and enjoy each others’ company.

See Rohan and Tara’s pictures:

@tarasutaria__ A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

Hangin’ #brunching #foodcoma A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:20am PST

Sunday face @tarasutaria__ ❤️ A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

‍♂️‍♀️ #monkeylife A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Cool kids ✌ A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Hello Bangkok! #MatchingBabies A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Matchday with this guy❤️#Matching#LFC#RedOrDead#LiverpoolFC A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

That dimple though A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

❤ #TooCheesy? A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Happy new year #Londres A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:59am PST

Well, in these pictures we can see how Rohan Mehra and Tara Sutaria hang out together. Their chemistry and love towards each other can be seen through their captions.

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Punit Malhotra, this second installment is slated to be released on November 23, 2018.

Amid all, after seeing Rohan and Tara’s cute chemistry, we hope they would star in a film together.