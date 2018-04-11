Are Student Of The Year 2’s debutant Tara Sutaria and Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra more than just friends?
Recently, Karan Johar introduced his upcoming venture ‘Student Of The Year 2’s two leading ladies, of which one is Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and another one is VJ Tara Sutaria. Well, Ananya Pandey has always been grabbing many eyeballs through her regular social media posts, but people hardly know about Tara Sutaria.
.@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes… TARA! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/7Oc5bAdnJ0
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
For those who don’t know Tara Sutaria is a multi-talented model who has some popular TV works to her credit. Starting her career as a Disney VJ, Tara has ventured into many other platforms besides acting which includes music and dance. Amid her list of talent, you would get surprised after knowing that Tara Sutaria is very close to late veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son, Rohan Mehra who is all set to make his debut with the film, ‘Bazaar’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.
Save the date! 27.04.18 @emmayentertainment @baazaarfilm ・・・ On 27th April 2018 we bring to you the thrilling story of Money, Power & धंधो #Baazaar Introducing @rohanmehra Starring #SaifAliKhan #ChitrangadaSingh & @radhikaofficial Directed by our young prodigy @gauravvkchawla. See you at the cinemas.
Tara and Rohan have always been sharing each others’ pictures on their Instagram account. Interestingly, they have always been praising as well as sharing their so-called friendship love to each other. After seeing their gesture, we can say that Tara and Rohan are perhaps more than friends and enjoy each others’ company.
See Rohan and Tara’s pictures:
Well, in these pictures we can see how Rohan Mehra and Tara Sutaria hang out together. Their chemistry and love towards each other can be seen through their captions.
Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Punit Malhotra, this second installment is slated to be released on November 23, 2018.
Amid all, after seeing Rohan and Tara’s cute chemistry, we hope they would star in a film together.