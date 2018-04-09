Are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput expecting their second child? Read to know more

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expecting their second baby according to latest news which is circulating all around the social media. The couple has an adorable little girl Misha, even Shahid Kapoor expressed his desire to have a second baby. Social media users are reporting that Mira is pregnant with her second child after fans pointed out her baby bump in her recent pictures. Mira was wearing flowy outfits off late to hide her baby bump as pointed out by several fans on social media.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor had said, ” Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.”

Mira also agreed on Shahid’s words and said “I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle. No (haven’t set a deadline), because I am going to have another baby, and then decide.”

Talking about Misha Shahid revealed that, for Misha planning was not done “It wasn’t planned actually, but I think we were ready for it. I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one I was lonely for three or four years.”

The actor’s feeling was on cloud seven when Mira was pregnant “It’s nice to say ‘we’ were pregnant, because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility. When she was in labour, I held my breath. At one point, I got dizzy and she whacked me and said, ‘Why are you getting dizzy? I’m doing all the work here.”

If the pregnancy reports are true than it will be the most precious moment for the couple.