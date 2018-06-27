Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wearing promise rings? Here’s the truth

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra is making in a lot of headlines for her alleged relationship with Hollywood star Nick Jonas. And if sources to be believed, the two are very serious about each other and are planning to get each other by the end of July or August this year. The duo even were clicked sporting identical rings on their dinner date with Mumbai. This has sparked speculation about whether they have exchanged promise ring, as a sign of commitment.

Meanwhile, the couple is currently holidaying in Goa along with PeeCee’s friends and family. To note, link-up rumors were reignited last month when Priyanka and Nick spent a memorial day weekend and since then, the two have been clicked together on various occasions. They have also been leaving flirtatious comments on each others Instagram posts, much to the delight of netizens. Earlier this month, Nick took Priyanka as his date to his cousin’s wedding.

Last week, Nick arrived in Mumbai with Priyanka, reportedly to meet his ladylove’s mother, Madhu Chopra. When Madhu was asked what she thought about her daughter’s rumoured boyfriend, she told a leading daily, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”