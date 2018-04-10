Are Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar engaged? Latter’s Insta pic has fans confused

Milind Sonam and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar have been making headlines ever since going public with their relationship. The two are in a happy phase of the relationship and last month the couple celebrated their fourth dating anniversary and finally, it seems like the duo may have got engaged.

Well, Ankita took to Instagram and posted a picture where she is holding Milind Soman’s hand but the main highlight was the ring (possibly engagement ring). Ankita posted, “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you – #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove.”

Meanwhile, ever since Ankita posted the picture, the social media users are commented on the photo and are curious to know whether the couple are engaged. Ever since the couple announced their relationship, they were trolled by social media users for the bizarre age gap. However, Milind in a recent interview said, “I don’t really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don’t really know us, so it’s actually amusing.”

According to reports, Ankita Sunkusmita is working with Air Asia as a cabin crew executive since 2013. She hails from Guwahati and, like Milind, she is also a marathon enthusiast.