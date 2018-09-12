Are John Abraham and Sikandar Kher practicing ‘BROMANCE’ for Dostana 2? Check this post

John Abraham is currently in celebration mood as his recently released film Satyameva Jayate performed exceedingly well at the box office. Amid this celebration, the actor is also busy shooting for his upcoming film, Romeo Walter Akbar (RAW), which was earlier offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. But now, it seems like the actor has also started practicing bromance with RAW co-star Sikandar Kher for Dostana 2.

Well, recently Sikandar Kher shared some pictures with John Abraham in which they are doing picture perfect pout. Working with John in RAW, Sikandar Kher recently shared a heartfelt message for the Satyameva Jayate actor after wrapping the film. He wrote, “Few films are truly great experiences while filming .. this one was definitely my top.. because of you.. you were so beautiful to work with. You made me so comfortable and you made the entire journey so much fun.. the times you were not on set I missed you. Film making is tough, long and gruelling and you made it smooth, fun and above all a pleasure. Whatever happens and wherever we are in life you will always have a friend in me and a very special place in my heart .. thank you John. #Actor #Star #Friend#Brother #RAW #FilmWrap #JohnAbraham#Films #SilverScreen”

Well, this is not a preparation for Dostana 2 but a gesture of fun with a friend. Meanwhile, John will be sporting 8 different looks in RAW. The actor will be having a tight schedule ahead as he will soon begin shooting for Sarfarosh 2.