Are Deepika and Ranveer getting married? Actress was spotted shopping with mom and sister in Bangalore
Wedding season started in Bollywood after Virat Anushka and now the buzz is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is all set to tie the knot soon and Deepika has already started her wedding shopping, according to Spotboye. As per the reports published online the actress is in Bangalore with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone to shop for her wedding. Deepika is doing a movie with Irrfan Khan and it is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, but Irrfan is suffering from serious illness for which he is London and the director has halted the shoot, so Deepika is utilizing her time for her shopping.
Deepika is doing jewellery shopping with her mother and sister in her home town, and she wants to hold her wedding reception in Bangalore which could be attended by her friends and family. Few days back a source told an online portal that Deepika’s parents flew down to Mumbai from Bangalore to fix the marriage date. The meeting was held at actress’s Prabhadevi residence and after that all of them went out for dinner in Worli.
During an interaction with a leading news channel, Ranveer was asked about marriage and reports of a beach wedding. To which he said, “Really, I don’t know where that’s coming from. But, yes of course, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet.”