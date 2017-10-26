Arbaaz Khan: ‘Dabangg 3’ shoot will start by middle of next year

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who produced the Salman Khan-starring, commercially successful “Dabangg” series, says that he has started scripting the new sequel of the franchise that will go on the floor in the middle of 2018.

“Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting ‘Dabangg 3‘ by the middle of the next year,” the actor-filmmaker told the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Tera Intezaar”.

As Sunny Leone, who is the co-star in the film, was also present, Arbaaz, asked if he is planning to cast her to do an item number like “Munni Badnaam”, said: “Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that, we have to finalize something.”

Arbaaz has shared his screen space with Sunny for the first time “Tera Intezaar’ and according to him, “one of the reasons I did the film, was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad”.

Asked about if he is planning to promote the film in “Bigg Boss- 11”, which is hosted by his brother, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz said: “Well, I think that is the producer to decide. If we have the opportunity, and the Colors channel allows us to do so, why not.”

He added: “Though I do not watch ‘Bigg Boss’ every day but I like watching the show. Earlier, few seasons, I followed; I watched all episodes when Sunny (Leone) was in the show.”

“Tera Intezaar” is releasing on November 24.